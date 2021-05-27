Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Head to Head Analysis

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 7.02 $170.95 million N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust $18.03 million 2.77 $8.85 million N/A N/A

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Tremont Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 86.52% 19.57% 3.64% Tremont Mortgage Trust 60.47% 10.51% 3.28%

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.