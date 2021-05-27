TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16.

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

