Triumph Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,461 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 393 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000.

NYSE TGI traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 96,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

