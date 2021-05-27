TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells $330,600.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRUE stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $597.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $52,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.