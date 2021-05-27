Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

