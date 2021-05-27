Truist Securiti Weighs in on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672,663 shares of company stock valued at $45,924,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,950,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

