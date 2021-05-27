Truist Securities Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $55.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.