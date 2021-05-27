TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.96. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC opened at $108.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $110.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

