TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

