Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Down to $70.60

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $68.52. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 702 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

