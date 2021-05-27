Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Senior Officer Acquires C$43,298.86 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.04.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0119804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

