Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Senior Officer Acquires C$43,298.86 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$43,298.86.
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.04.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0119804 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
