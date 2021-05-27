TurtleNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.69 million and $1,805.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

