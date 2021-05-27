Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Twin Disc stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

