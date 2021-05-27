Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,409,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

