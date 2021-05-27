Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 31.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.