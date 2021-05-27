Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.
NYSE:TSN opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79.
In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 31.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
