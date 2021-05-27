U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

