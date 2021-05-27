U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Up 4.2%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. 773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
