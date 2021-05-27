U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Up 4.2%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. 773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

