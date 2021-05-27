UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,292.40 ($16.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £100.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,333.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.83. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

