UBS Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $97.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

