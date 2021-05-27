UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $47.27 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

