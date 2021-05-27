UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

