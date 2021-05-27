UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $88.62.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

