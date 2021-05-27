Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

ULTA stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,810. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.