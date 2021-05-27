UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.16 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.01011936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.26 or 0.09710051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00092252 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,934,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

