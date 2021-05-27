Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

NYSE U traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,358. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,248 shares of company stock worth $90,402,377.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

