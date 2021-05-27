Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $367.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

