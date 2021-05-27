Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $964.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,850.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

