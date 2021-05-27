Urus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00038846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1.32 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00085256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00994477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.41 or 0.09672875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00092538 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.