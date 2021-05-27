US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

