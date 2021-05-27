US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

