US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,373,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -653.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,515 shares of company stock valued at $107,398,101 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

