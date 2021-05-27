US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,350 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

