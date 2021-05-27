US Bancorp DE Sells 466 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palomar were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,173,000. BP PLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,790. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 167.98 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.