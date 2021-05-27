US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCLE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 209,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,209. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

