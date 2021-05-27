US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UCLE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 209,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,209. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
US Nuclear Company Profile
