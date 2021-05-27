USDJ (USDJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.15 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and $19.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00346278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00183072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035425 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.32 or 0.00820467 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

