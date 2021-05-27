Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN opened at $326.73 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.09.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.