Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

