Valueworks LLC Has $17.38 Million Stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Valueworks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,063 shares during the period. Mammoth Energy Services makes up approximately 9.8% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 7.06% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 959.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TUSK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,000. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.