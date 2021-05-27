Valueworks LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Eneti accounts for approximately 1.8% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned 1.31% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

