Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

