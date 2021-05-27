Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $182.21. 3,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,427. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

