Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.67. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,427. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

