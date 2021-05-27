Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 627.3% in May

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 627.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE opened at $195.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $197.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.