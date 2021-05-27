Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 251.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.87. 347,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

