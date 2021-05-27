VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 29th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VAPR opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. VaporBrands International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.