Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

VEEV stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.65. 1,065,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,733. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $193.16 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

