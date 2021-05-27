Ventas, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

