Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 13,235 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $138,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,929,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48.

VRA stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $359.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

