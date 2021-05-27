Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,033 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

