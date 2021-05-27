Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 3.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. 1,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 832,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $618.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

